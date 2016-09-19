(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Nick Carey
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept 19 United Parcel Service
plans to expand its 3D printing service to Asia and
Europe, the U.S. shipping company has told Reuters, in a bid to
fully embrace and get ahead of a trend that threatens to eat
away a small but lucrative part of its business.
Aside from its main package delivery service, UPS gets an
undisclosed portion of its revenue from storing and shipping
parts for manufacturers. If those customers were to switch to 3D
printing their own parts, that business would face a drastic
reduction.
To counter that threat, UPS has chosen to get on board the
3D revolution, and is now looking to offer a service in which
UPS will print out plastic parts - anything from nozzles to
brackets to prototype soap dispensers or multi-faceted moving
parts - around the world and deliver them.
"3D printing is a great opportunity for us, but it's also a
threat," Alan Amling, UPS vice president for corporate strategy,
told Reuters.
The dynamic - welcoming rather than fighting a threatening
new technology - is not unlike automakers such as Toyota Motor
Corp and Volkswagen AG teaming up with
ride-hailing services Uber and Gett, respectively.
Amling said UPS is looking at either Singapore or Japan for
an Asian 3D printing factory. He did not say where the company
might open a European facility, though UPS's operational hub in
Europe is in Cologne, Germany.
UPS has already got into the business in its home market. In
May, it launched a U.S.-based 3D printing service with Fast
Radius, a 3D printing company based outside Atlanta, where UPS
is headquartered. UPS bought an unspecified stake in Fast
Radius, which has a 3D printing factory at UPS's Louisville,
Kentucky, hub.
There are also now 3D printers at 60 UPS stores in the
United States that print parts using industrial grade
thermoplastics. Customers can upload images for printing at the
Fast Radius factory or at one of those UPS stores and have the
printed products shipped to any location.
HOW IT WORKS
A 3D printer works by laying down successive levels of
material, mostly plastics at this point, to create an object.
Quality printers that make metal parts cost over $500,000, while
printers that use thermoplastics can cost tens of thousands of
dollars. Prices are expected to come down as the technology
advances.
While 3D printing is still slow compared to high-speed
production lines, the technology has progressed so it can be
used effectively for prototypes or some components that are not
needed in high volumes. Larger firms such as General Electric Co
are incorporating 3D-printed parts into production.
That progress is a mixed blessing for UPS. As the cost of 3D
printers drops and processes improve, that could undermine UPS's
efforts to develop 3D printing as a service - because customers
could buy just buy their own printers.
"Why wait a day for a part to arrive (from UPS) when you'll
be able to innovate six times a day on your own?" said Richard
D'Aveni, a professor of strategy at the Tuck School of Business
at Dartmouth College.
A QUIET CORNER
What Fast Radius calls its "digital manufacturing factory"
is a quiet operation occupying space in a corner of the UPS
building in Louisville, without any of the grime, noise or
bustle associated with a standard factory.
Instead, a handful of machines work noiselessly, printing
parts of varying sizes and shapes. During a recent visit to the
operation by Reuters, Fast Radius CEO Rick Smith said that
because of 3D printing, manufacturing is about to transform from
"being about where it's made to where it's needed."
One of the printers was close to completing a black plastic
prototype hydraulic pump for a manufacturing customer in Germany
- a process that takes about 72 hours. Smith said the job
illustrates the need for UPS to expand its service beyond the
United States.
Another customer, action camera maker GoPro Inc, is
making use of Fast Radius' printers, coupled with UPS's ability
to deliver a prototype the next day.
Previously, if GoPro wanted to try out new designs, it would
take weeks or even months to make a mock-up, senior GoPro
product designer Ryan Harrison said. Now the company can
innovate much quicker.
"3D printing allows you to fail quicker or to stumble on
moments of genius," Harrison said.
BRACING FOR DISRUPTION
UPS does not break out how much it makes from its supply
chain services, including warehouse storage. But in 2015 it
reported about $6 billion in "forwarding and logistics" revenue,
or about 10 percent of its total sales. An unknown portion of
that came from its warehousing operations.
UPS's biggest rival, FedEx Corp, is less focused on
supply-chain services and has not dipped into 3D printing. But
if UPS succeeds, analysts said, FedEx could follow suit. The
company declined to comment on 3D printing.
German competitor DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post AG
, issued a report earlier this year warning the
technology could upend traditional mass-production
manufacturing, in which goods are shipped around the world.
UPS's foray into 3D printing is not its first experiment in
other disruptive industries. In October 2015, it invested in
drone maker CyPhy Works, and this February bought a stake in
same-day delivery company Deliv - in both instances to
understand and harness potentially industry-shaking
technologies.
Morningstar analyst Keith Schoonmaker said while 3D printing
has not yet proved itself on a mass scale, it makes sense for
UPS to incorporate a technology "that could supplement or
replace its services."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Eric Effron and Bill
Rigby)