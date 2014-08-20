Aug 20 UPS Store Inc, a unit of United Parcel
Service Inc, warned of a potential data breach at about
51 of its franchised center locations in 24 states across the
United States.
There was no evidence of fraud arising from the incident,
the company said.
UPS Store said customers who used a credit or debit card at
the stores between Jan. 20 and Aug. 11 may have been exposed to
a malware identified in the company's systems at the locations.
The company said the customer information that may have been
exposed includes names, postal addresses, email addresses and
payment card information.
The UPS Store network is a franchise system of retail
shipping, postal, print and business service centers in the
Unites States. UPS Store has about 4,470 franchised center
locations in the United States.
UPS Store said the period of exposure to the malware began
after March 26 at most of the locations.
The malware was eliminated as of Aug. 11 and customers can
shop securely at the company's locations, UPS Store said.
The malware intrusion was notified by the U.S. government,
the company said, adding it was among many other retailers
alerted by the government.
The malware was not present on the computing systems of any
other UPS business entities, UPS Store said.
UPS shares were unchanged in extended trading. They closed
at $98.80 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing
by Maju Samuel)