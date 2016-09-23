By Nick Carey
| BEVERLY, Mass., Sept 23
BEVERLY, Mass., Sept 23 United Parcel Service
Inc said it began testing the use of drones for
emergency deliveries of medical supplies this week with a flight
in rural Massachusetts, which the company hopes will eventually
lead to federal approval of drones as a regular delivery option.
The test flight on Thursday was handled by CyPhy, a Danvers,
Massachusetts-based drone maker in which UPS, the world's
largest package delivery company, owns a stake.
The drone delivered a small package from Beverly, located
about 25 miles northeast of Boston, to Children's Island, a
summer camp for children three miles off the Atlantic coast.
The drone, painted brown and with a UPS logo on the front,
made the journey in about 8 minutes.
"This demonstrates a drone is the best and most efficient
way to deliver a package in a medical emergency in a remote
location," Helen Greiner, chief technology officer and founder
of CyPhy, told Reuters.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month
published rules that restrict the use of drones to within the
line of sight of the operator.
Mark Wallace, UPS senior vice president of global
engineering, said the company hopes to persuade the FAA to allow
UPS to expand on its tests and eventually offer emergency
deliveries by drone as part of its services.
Earlier this year UPS announced it was backing a start-up
using drones in Rwanda to transport life-saving blood supplies
and vaccines.
Drones are seen as having great potential to deliver
packages, once FAA concerns over safety have been addressed.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has been testing
drones in the United Kingdom, Canada and Denmark, while Wal-Mart
Stores has been using them to manage inventory at
warehouses.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)