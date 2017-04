Sept 16 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would hire 90,000 to 95,000 seasonal employees ahead of an expected surge in package deliveries through the holiday shopping season.

The company said it was adding thousands of new or leased delivery vehicles, trailers, aircraft and portable loading aids for the period, which runs from October and through January. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)