BERLIN, April 12 United Parcel Service Inc.
plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in
Europe to expand its package delivery network, German magazine
Wirtschaftswoche reported on Sunday, without citing its sources.
"We will strongly expand our network in Germany and the rest
of Europe," the magazine quoted UPS Germany chief Frank
Sportolari as saying in the article, adding the number of parcel
shops and sorting centres would rise with the investment.
FedEx Corp is to buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT
Express for an agreed 4.4 billion euros, stepping up
the challenge to rivals UPS and Deutsche Post.
Sportolari said UPS "has lost time" after its own attempt in
2013 to take over TNT was blocked by European regulators due to
concerns it would stifle competition.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)