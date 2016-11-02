Nov 2 New York city and state authorities urged
a federal judge on Wednesday to impose a fine of $872 million
against United Parcel Service for delivering untaxed cigarettes
from smoke shops on Indian reservations.
The closing arguments came in a lawsuit over whether UPS
illegally shipped more than 683,000 cartons of untaxed
cigarettes, mostly from reservation smoke shops. The lawsuit is
part of a broader effort by the state to combat smuggling of
cigarettes from lower-tax areas.
John Oleske, a lawyer for the state, told U.S. District
Judge Katherine Forrest that a stiff penalty was justified
because UPS acted with "an entitled sense of disregard" for the
law in failing to vet shipments from entities on the
reservations with a history of dealing in contraband.
Oleske also argued that a large fine was needed to act as a
deterrent for a company that had $4.84 billion in net profit
last year. The state and city have brought a similar lawsuit
against UPS rival FedEx Corp that is pending.
Lawyers for UPS have said that the state and city made
misleading allegations, that the evidence would show it complied
with the law and that authorities had mistaken cartons of
legally shippable "little cigars" as cigarettes. Lawyers for UPS
are scheduled to make closing arguments later on Wednesday.
Forrest questioned the state's and city's arguments,
including how to reconcile evidence that the bulk of some
shipments were cigars instead of cigarettes. She also asked
whether the authorities were not "double-counting" by seeking
damages for violations of both a 2005 agreement between the
state and UPS governing its compliance with cigarette deliveries
and a 2010 law creating new regulations for carriers of
cigarettes.
"The law allows for the stacking of all of these penalties
for all of these violations," Oleske said, arguing the judge
should also appoint a monitor to police UPS's compliance. "The
court should stack and max out all those penalties."
The deliveries to residences, unlicensed wholesalers and
unlicensed retailers were made despite the 2005 agreement
between UPS and New York in which the company agreed to stop
cigarette shipments to consumers and unlicensed dealers, the
lawsuit said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)