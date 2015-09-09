Sept 9 The union representing pilots at package
delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said it had
urged them to vote to authorize a strike.
The Independent Pilots Association said on Wednesday that if
the pilots voted in favor of authorizing a strike, its board
would have the authority to request a release from federally
mediated negotiations with UPS.
The National Mediation Board has been mediating since early
2014 in contract negotiations between UPS and its pilots union
on issues related to compensation, pension and benefits.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)