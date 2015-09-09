(Adds details, background)
Sept 9 The union representing pilots at package
delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said it had
urged them to vote to authorize a strike.
The Independent Pilots Association said on Wednesday that if
the pilots voted in favor of authorizing a strike, its board
would have the authority to request a release from federally
mediated negotiations with UPS.
The National Mediation Board has been mediating since early
2014 in contract negotiations between UPS and its pilots union
on issues related to compensation, pension and benefits.
Rival FedEx Corp and its pilots tentatively agreed
last month on an amended collective bargaining agreement after
nearly a year of mediation from the National Mediation Board.
"UPS has stalled and delayed, unnecessarily prolonging our
negotiations," Independent Pilots Association President Robert
Travis said in a statement. "UPS management has created a bitter
standoff with its pilot employees."
The contract is under the Railway Labor Act, the U.S. labor
law that governs railroads and airlines, and it became amendable
towards the end of 2011.
If the National Mediation Board grants a release from the
mediation, a strike or lockout could follow after a 30-day
countdown.
UPS said it continued to negotiate "in good faith" for a
contract and it was confident that the talks would be completed
without disruption in its services.
"Despite the (union's) announcement, there is no real threat
of a strike. Such authorization votes are routine during
negotiations in the airline industry, but they are legally
irrelevant under the Railway Labor Act," UPS spokesman Mike
Mangeot said in an emailed statement.
Even if the National Mediation Board grants the union a
release from the talks, there are a "series of fail-safes,
including presidential and congressional intervention, designed
to prevent an interruption in operations," Mangeot said.
UPS shares closed at $97.93 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday.
