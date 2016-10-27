(Adds Boeing details, analyst comment, updates stock price)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday said it expects another record-breaking holiday delivery season this year, but warned that a pension charge could hit fourth-quarter results.

UPS predicted volumes of more than 700 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, up from a record 612 million in 2015, with daily volumes topping 30 million packages on 13 days leading up to Christmas. Like rival FedEx Corp , UPS must manage growing e-commerce package volumes while keeping costs down.

The world's largest package delivery company, which posted third-quarter net profit matching analyst expectations, said revenue rose across all of its services in the quarter, led by its key U.S. domestic package business.

Still, Chief Executive David Abney told analysts global economic growth remains modest and the company is seeing "mixed economic signals" from industrialized economies.

In afternoon trading, UPS shares were down 1 percent at $107.52.

Abney also announced UPS will purchase 14 747-8 jumbo freighters from Boeing Co with the option to buy 14 more. The first two aircraft will be delivered in 2017.

UPS last placed an aircraft order in 2008, when it ordered 27 Boeing 767s, with the final one delivered in 2013.

Abney told Reuters that the new, larger aircraft are needed to handle demand on busy routes between Europe and Asia, plus Asia and the United States, freeing up planes for growing routes elsewhere. The order breathed life into an aircraft Boeing had warned it might cancel.

Atlanta-based UPS reiterated its expectations for full-year earnings per share within $5.70 to $5.90, but warned that a year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustment "could be material."

"Given our view that online (retail) sales are likely to grow with UPS being a key beneficiary, we see opportunity for valuation expansion as (UPS) executes into likely record holiday volumes," CFRA Research equity analyst Jim Corridore said in a note. He raise his recommendation on UPS stock to a "strong buy" from "buy."

UPS reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion or $1.44 per share, up from $1.26 billion or $1.39 per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.44.

UPS posted revenue of $14.9 billion, versus $14.2 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.73 billion.

U.S. domestic package service revenue rose 4.8 percent, with daily package volumes up 5.7 percent. Revenue per package at the unit was 0.9 percent higher than in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)