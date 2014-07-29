July 29 United Parcel Service Inc's
quarterly profit more than halved as the world's biggest courier
company took a charge related to retirement liabilities of some
union employees.
The company's net income fell to $454 million, or 49 cents
per share, from $1.07 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year
earlier.
Net income in the latest quarter included a charge of $665
million from post-retirement liabilities.
Total revenue rose 6 percent to $14.27 billion.
