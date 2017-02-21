(Adds detail)
NEW YORK Feb 21 Package delivery company United
Parcel Service Inc is launching Saturday ground
operations in the United States, chief executive David Abney
said at an investor event on Tuesday.
The company expects to reach more than 50 percent of the
U.S. population in 2017 with the service, adding more in 2018,
said Myron Gray, president of U.S. operations.
The Saturday service, in turn, will give the company "the
fastest and widest delivery service on Monday," as well, Gray
said.
The company has been facing lower margins from its rising
e-commerce business.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Frances Kerry)