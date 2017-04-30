(Adds UPS statement)
By Luciana Lopez
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air
maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned
up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year
contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS
shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to
David Abney, the company’s chief executive, ahead of a Thursday
shareholders meeting.
The letter, which has been delivered to board members, was
signed by nearly 78 percent of members of Local 2727 of the
Teamsters union, asking the company to maintain air mechanics’
current health plan and not demand other concessions.
“We’re not willing to back off of this and we will strike
over it,” said Tim Boyle, the local president.
The company said that it continues to negotiate in good
faith with the union.
"Talks continue under the control of the National Mediation
Board, which has scheduled sessions several months out," said
Mike Mangeot, a spokesman for UPS Airlines, in a statement.
"The union’s talk about a job action is simply posturing and
a common union tactic designed to pressure talks. Our mechanics
are good people who do a good job of keeping our aircraft flying
safely and reliably, and UPS continues to negotiate in good
faith for an agreement that’s good for them, the company and our
stakeholders."
Union members will also protest at the UPS shareholders’
meeting on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware, with protests
outside the meeting and, for union members who are also
shareholders, questions to company officials inside.
The local plans additional protests on Tuesday in Atlanta,
where the company is headquartered.
The union already voted in November to strike, but saw that
request denied by federal authorities. The air maintenance
workers are governed by the U.S. Railway Labor Act, which only
allows strikes after it finds negotiations and mediation have
failed.
But if the company does not agree to keep members’ health
plans intact at the next bargaining session, on May 11 and May
12, Boyle said the union would ask again for permission to
strike.
Even if the board grants permission, though, a strike would
take at least another 30 days because of other procedural
hurdles.
A strike could ground the package delivery company’s
airplanes and disrupt packages sent by air, even as UPS and its
rivals grapple with higher costs for surging e-commerce
business.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Nick Zieminski)