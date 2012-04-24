Reuters Market Eye - Shares in agrichemical makers United Phosphorous UNPO.NS and Excel Crop Care (EXCR.NS) fall about 5-6 percent each after the Competition Commission of India found them guilty of collusion.

* CCI imposed a penalty of 9 percent of the average of their standalone turnover over the past three years.

* Nomura says based on CCI's formula, United Phosphorous has been imposed a penalty of 2.52 billion rupees, which would shave nearly 30 percent of its projected FY13 consolidated profit.

* United Phosphorus, Excel Crop, along with two more manufacturers, have been accused of colluding while submitting bids for a tender for aluminium phosphide tablets from Food Corporation of India..

