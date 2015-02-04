Feb 4 United SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its estimated FY 2014 revenue is over 19 million zlotys ($5.2 million), up 70 pct year on year

* Says higher revenue is due to development of wider range of services by its units NCF Group Sp. z o.o. and NCF S.A. as well as increase in number of contractors

($1 = 3.6388 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)