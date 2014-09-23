(Adds United comment in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 United Continental Holdings
Inc agreed to pay $215,000 to resolve claims that
Continental discriminated against its lawful permanent resident
employees by demanding they fill out extra forms, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company will also create a $55,000 fund to provide back
pay to employees who may have lost wages because of the
practice, the agency said in announcing the settlement.
In a statement, United spokeswoman Christen David said the
problem was an administrative error with no discriminatory
intent, and that no employees were adversely affected.
U.S. immigration law forbids employers from asking for
additional documents from work-authorized employees during the
employment eligibility verification process based on their
citizenship status.
The Justice Department said Continental did not require
employees who were U.S. citizens to provide extra documents to
show they were eligible to work.
United and Continental merged in 2010.
