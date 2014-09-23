(Adds United comment in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 United Continental Holdings Inc agreed to pay $215,000 to resolve claims that Continental discriminated against its lawful permanent resident employees by demanding they fill out extra forms, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company will also create a $55,000 fund to provide back pay to employees who may have lost wages because of the practice, the agency said in announcing the settlement.

In a statement, United spokeswoman Christen David said the problem was an administrative error with no discriminatory intent, and that no employees were adversely affected.

U.S. immigration law forbids employers from asking for additional documents from work-authorized employees during the employment eligibility verification process based on their citizenship status.

The Justice Department said Continental did not require employees who were U.S. citizens to provide extra documents to show they were eligible to work.

United and Continental merged in 2010. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)