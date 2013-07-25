July 25 A commuter plane bound for Pittsburgh
returned to Newark Liberty International airport shortly after
takeoff, after the crew reported smelling smoke in the cabin.
United Express flight 4890, operated by Republic Airlines,
landed safely with 27 passengers and four crew members on board.
Republic Airways spokesman Peter Kowalchuk said maintenance
crews were inspecting the aircraft and passengers put on another
Pittsburgh flight.
New York Port Authority spokesperson Chris Valens said the
aircraft was towed to Terminal C.
Shares of United Continental shares were down around 5
percent at $33.30 in the morning despite posting a bigger
quarterly profit earlier in the morning.