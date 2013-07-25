July 25 A commuter plane bound for Pittsburgh returned to Newark Liberty International airport shortly after takeoff, after the crew reported smelling smoke in the cabin.

United Express flight 4890, operated by Republic Airlines, landed safely with 27 passengers and four crew members on board.

Republic Airways spokesman Peter Kowalchuk said maintenance crews were inspecting the aircraft and passengers put on another Pittsburgh flight.

New York Port Authority spokesperson Chris Valens said the aircraft was towed to Terminal C.

Shares of United Continental shares were down around 5 percent at $33.30 in the morning despite posting a bigger quarterly profit earlier in the morning.