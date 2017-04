MUMBAI Shares in United Spirits gained more than 10 percent on Tuesday after Diageo Plc announced a tender offer to acquire up to an additional 26 percent stake in the Indian firm.

Diageo is seeking to acquire additional shares in United Spirits at 3,030 rupees a share, up from its Friday's closing price of 2,557.25 rupees. The offer will be launched in June, said the statement.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)