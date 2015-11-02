MUMBAI Nov 2 India's largest spirits company
United Spirits Ltd, the local arm of Britain's Diageo
Plc, swung to profit in its fiscal second quarter helped
by a one-off gain from a share sale, which also helped it reduce
its debt.
In July, United Spirits, in which Diageo acquired a stake in
2012 and later gained management control, sold its 8.5 million
shares in brewer United Breweries for 8.7 billion
rupees ($133 million).
Both United Spirits and United Breweries were previously
owned by Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
The share sale helped United Spirits earn 9.3 billion rupees
in net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss
of 269 million rupees a year earlier. Net sales grew 5.7 percent
in the quarter to 21.22 billion rupees.
Proceeds from the share sale were also one of the factors in
a reduction in debt to about 39.99 billion rupees during the six
months to September, down from 53.23 billion rupees a year
earlier, United Spirits said on Monday.
United Spirits posted 7 percent volume growth in its
high-end brands in the first six months ended on Sept. 30 from a
year earlier, compared to a drop of 5 percent in its mass brands
in the same period, the company statement said.
The company plans to scale back its roster of more than 150
brands and focus on the faster-growing top end, its CEO Anand
Kripalu told Reuters last week, hoping to boost its fortunes in
a market dominated by cheaper, local names.
United Spirits has 39 percent of the Indian spirits market
and India is Diageo's second-largest market by sales.
The spirits market in India, Asia's third-largest economy,
was worth about $17 billion in 2014, and per capita consumption
is expected to grow to 1.8 litres in 2019 from 1.4 litres in
2010, according to research firm Euromonitor.
($1 = 65.6176 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Adrian Croft)