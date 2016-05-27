BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, May 27 Three months ended March 31 (versus the same period a year earlier). All figures in billions of rupees. March 2016 March 2015 Net profit (loss) (0.089) (17.99) Total income from 23.80 21.26 operations NOTE: United Spirits Ltd is India's top spirits manufacturing company. SOURCE TEXT: (bit.ly/22qZXvZ) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago