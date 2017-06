Reuters Market Eye - United Spirits (UNSP.NS) gains 6.6 percent on rising hopes the Indian spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc (DGE.L).

A report in The Economic Times, which suggested Mallya and rival liquor tycoon Kishore Rajaram Chhabria have arrived at a truce in their long-standing legal dispute over ownership of whiskey brand Officer's Choice, was seen facilitating a potential deal with Diageo.

Calls made by Reuters to United Spirits officials were unanswered while Chhabria could not be contacted immediately.