Reuters Market Eye - Shares in United Spirits(UNSP.NS) fall as much as 7.1 percent after Vijay Mallya, who controls the liquor company, told Reuters on Sunday he had not reached a deal to stake a stake to Diageo(DGE.L).

Mallya, who is looking to raise funds for debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), added he was not willing to sell his "family silver" to rescue the carrier.

On Saturday Mallya had additionally told Reuters he was uncertain whether a deal to sell a stake in United Spirits to Diageo would be struck.

United Sprits shares are down 2.3 percent as of 12:11 p.m., although Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gains 4.9 percent, surging for a third day after striking workers agreed to return to work after reaching a deal on delayed pay.