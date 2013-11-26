A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in United Spirits (UNSP.NS) fell as much as 8.4 percent on profit-taking after Diageo PLC (DGE.L) offered to sell most of its unit Whyte & Mackay's (W&M) whisky assets to address Britain's competition concerns.

In July, Diageo took a 25 percent stake in United Spirits, the owner of Whyte & Mackay.

United Spirits had gained 8.2 percent in the previous two sessions in anticipation of the news, compared with a 1.9 percent gain in the Sensex.

Analysts say the sale of W&M, while reducing the company's debt, may already be reflected in United Spirits' shares, which have risen more than five-fold since the start of 2012.

Shares in United Spirits down 1.5 percent as of 10:28 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)