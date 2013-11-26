India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in United Spirits (UNSP.NS) fell as much as 8.4 percent on profit-taking after Diageo PLC (DGE.L) offered to sell most of its unit Whyte & Mackay's (W&M) whisky assets to address Britain's competition concerns.
In July, Diageo took a 25 percent stake in United Spirits, the owner of Whyte & Mackay.
United Spirits had gained 8.2 percent in the previous two sessions in anticipation of the news, compared with a 1.9 percent gain in the Sensex.
Analysts say the sale of W&M, while reducing the company's debt, may already be reflected in United Spirits' shares, which have risen more than five-fold since the start of 2012.
Shares in United Spirits down 1.5 percent as of 10:28 a.m.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.