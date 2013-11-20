Bartenders work at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of United Spirits (UNSP.NS) gain as much as 1.96 percent after the Economic Times quoted Diageo Plc's (DGE.L) Asia-Pacific president as saying it may get rid of some of the brands at the Indian spirits maker.

"Diageo won't shy away from exiting the mass-end brands (of United Spirits) that do not make money," the Economic Times quoted Diageo's Gilbert Ghostine as saying at an investor conference in London on Monday.

"Several brands (of the Indian firm) would require a lot of brand investment and the company's margin improvement would take a lot of time to materialise," the newspaper also quoted Ghostine as saying.

Diageo took over United Spirits earlier this year.

(Reporting by Indulal P)