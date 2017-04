Reuters Market Eye - United Spirits(UNSP.NS) falls 3.2 percent after NSE excludes the stock from the derivatives segment.

NSE circular: (bit.ly/1BIm6tH)

NSE says company has not submitted financial results for the year ended March 31, 2014 and quarter ended June 30, 2014.

Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) will replace United Spirits in the NSE index, the exchange adds.

