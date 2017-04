Reuters Market Eye - United Spirits (UNSP.NS) gains 1.5 percent on value buying.

Relative underperformance provides good entry point, investors say.

Stock was down 19.7 percent as of Monday from a record high of 2,940.80 rupees hit on April 15.

The Nifty is up 21 percent since April 15.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)