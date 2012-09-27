Bottles of whiskey are displayed at a supermarket in Shanghai March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Reuters Market Eye - United Spirits(UNSP.NS) gains 8.8 percent on rising hopes the spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc(DGE.L).

Traders cite a CLSA sales email to clients in the morning betting in its estimates a deal was likely to happen and going through potential scenarios as improving hopes for the deal.

Diageo, the maker of whisky, is looking initially to buy a 15 percent stake from Mallya's UB Group, which owns about 28 percent of United Spirits, and a further 10 percent from other shareholders, one banker familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Other Mallya group companies also jump: United Breweries (UBBW.NS) is up 1.9 percent, and the debt trapped Kingfisher Airline (KING.NS) rises 6.4 percent.