March 23 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp
said it would form a joint venture with United Surgical
Partners International in a cash and debt transaction valued at
$1.93 billion to be the largest provider of ambulatory surgery
in the United States.
Dallas-based USPI is controlled by private equity firm
Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.
Tenet will initially own 50.1 percent of the joint venture,
while Welsh Carson and the other USPI investors will own the
rest.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)