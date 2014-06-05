June 5 A failure last week during a test of one
of Pratt & Whitney's engines on a Bombardier Inc plane
is not expected to have a significant impact on the testing
schedule, an executive at Pratt parent United Technologies Corp
said on Thursday.
A preliminary analysis showed the engine problem did not
relate to the signature gearing system with the Pratt engine,
known as the Geared Turbofan, United Tech Chief Financial
Officer Greg Hayes told an investor conference.
"We think it was something much more simple than that,"
Hayes said.
"We believe we have an understanding of what occurred and if
we're correct, we think it can be rapidly fixed," he added,
noting the investigation was still ongoing.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)