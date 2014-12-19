Dec 19 Pratt & Whitney's engine for Airbus' A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes has won certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, the engine-making unit of United Technologies Corp said on Friday.

The Airbus jet is viewed as the most critical commercial platform for Pratt's new geared turbofan engine that is designed to be more fuel efficient than older models.

