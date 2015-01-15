Jan 15 A top aerospace executive at United Technologies Corp is leaving in the latest management change at the U.S. conglomerate.

Alain Bellemare, who has been president of UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems, has decided to leave the company at the end of the month, United Technologies said on Thursday.

Two of United Tech's main aerospace divisions, engine maker Pratt & Whitney and aircraft parts unit UTC Aerospace Systems, had been reporting to Bellemare, who had in turn reported to new Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes.

With Bellemare's departure, the heads of Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems will report directly to Hayes.

Bellemare played a key role in the integration of United Tech's $16 billion acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp, which is now largely complete, Hayes said in a statement.

Bellemare's departure comes after the company in late November elevated Hayes, previously its chief financial officer, to CEO. Hayes replaced former CEO Louis Chenevert, who the company said retired in a move that stunned Wall Street.

In other changes announced on Thursday, the company promoted Dave Gitlin to president of UTC Aerospace Systems, from his prior role as head of that unit's aircraft systems segment.

It also appointed Mike Dumais, who had led UTC Aerospace Systems' power, control and sensing systems segment, to a new position of senior vice president of strategic planning.

In the role, Dumais, who will report to Hayes, will help assess capital allocation strategies and opportunities for portfolio and organizational changes across the company, United Tech said.

At the company's outlook meeting in December, Hayes vowed to be more aggressive about acquisitions and said the company had "no sacred cows." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)