WASHINGTON, April 27 The Pentagon's internal watchdog on Monday said it found 61 violations of quality management rules and policies during an inspection of Pratt & Whitney's work on the F-35 fighter jet engine and warned that the problems could lead to further cost increases and schedule delays on the biggest U.S. arms program.

More than half of the problems were deemed major and occurred at Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp , versus Pentagon agencies that oversee the program, according to the report by the Defense Department's inspector general's office. A major incident is one that is likely to result in the failure of the quality management system.

The Defense Department buys the F135 engines under a separate contract with Pratt, while Lockheed Martin Corp builds the fighter jet's airframe.

The U.S. military plans to spend $391 billion to develop and buy 2,457 F-35 warplanes and the needed engines in coming years.

Pratt and the Pentagon are still correcting a design problem with the high-performance F135 engine that grounded the F-35 fleet last year, but that was not due to manufacturing issues.

However, quality issues with supplies for the engine caused earlier incidents that led to a grounding of the fleet. Earlier this month, the U.S. Congress' Government Accountability arm also faulted the reliability of the F135 engine.

Pratt said it had taken aggressive steps to address the findings of the inspector general's review since November. It stressed the audit focused on the company's quality management process and said none of the problems affected the performance of the engines, or the safety and capability of the aircraft.

The company said it had implemented plans to correct 60 percent of the issues raised and would complete all but one by July.

The inspector general's office also faulted the Pentagon's F-35 joint program office and the Pentagon's Defense Contract Management Agency for insufficient oversight of the work of Pratt and its suppliers on the engine program.

Given the large number of issues identified, the report said the F-35 joint program office should expect growing rates of quality problems, which may impact engine performance, schedule, and cost, the report said.

It called for actions to address systemic problems found in program management oversight, safety compliance, risk management, supplier management, and software quality management. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)