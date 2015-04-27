By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Pentagon's internal
watchdog on Monday said it found 61 violations of quality
management rules and policies during an inspection of Pratt &
Whitney's work on the F-35 fighter jet engine and warned that
the problems could lead to further cost increases and schedule
delays on the biggest U.S. arms program.
More than half of the problems were deemed major and
occurred at Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, versus Pentagon agencies that oversee the program,
according to the report by the Defense Department's inspector
general's office. A major incident is one that is likely to
result in the failure of the quality management system.
The Defense Department buys the F135 engines under a
separate contract with Pratt, while Lockheed Martin Corp
builds the fighter jet's airframe.
The U.S. military plans to spend $391 billion to develop and
buy 2,457 F-35 warplanes and the needed engines in coming years.
Pratt and the Pentagon are still correcting a design problem
with the high-performance F135 engine that grounded the F-35
fleet last year, but that was not due to manufacturing issues.
However, quality issues with supplies for the engine caused
earlier incidents that led to a grounding of the fleet. Earlier
this month, the U.S. Congress' Government Accountability arm
also faulted the reliability of the F135 engine.
Pratt said it had taken aggressive steps to address the
findings of the inspector general's review since November. It
stressed the audit focused on the company's quality management
process and said none of the problems affected the performance
of the engines, or the safety and capability of the aircraft.
The company said it had implemented plans to correct 60
percent of the issues raised and would complete all but one by
July.
The inspector general's office also faulted the Pentagon's
F-35 joint program office and the Pentagon's Defense Contract
Management Agency for insufficient oversight of the work of
Pratt and its suppliers on the engine program.
Given the large number of issues identified, the report said
the F-35 joint program office should expect growing rates of
quality problems, which may impact engine performance, schedule,
and cost, the report said.
It called for actions to address systemic problems found in
program management oversight, safety compliance, risk
management, supplier management, and software quality
management.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)