By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Pentagon's internal
watchdog on Monday said it found 61 violations of quality
management rules and policies during an inspection of Pratt &
Whitney's work on the F-35 fighter jet engine and warned the
problems could lead to further cost increases and schedule
delays on the biggest U.S. arms program.
More than half of the problems were deemed major and
occurred at Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, versus Pentagon agencies that oversee the program,
according to the report by the Defense Department's inspector
general's office. A major incident is one likely to result in
the failure of the quality management system.
The Defense Department buys the F135 engines under a
separate contract with Pratt, while Lockheed Martin Corp
builds the fighter jet's airframe.
The U.S. military plans to spend $391 billion to develop and
buy 2,457 F-35 warplanes and the needed engines in coming years.
Pratt and the Pentagon are still correcting a design problem
with the high-performance F135 engine that grounded the F-35
fleet last year, but that was not due to manufacturing issues.
However, quality issues have grounded the fleet in the past.
Earlier this month, the congressional Government
Accountability Office also faulted the reliability of the F135
engine.
Pratt and the Pentagon's F-35 program office said they had
taken aggressive steps to address the findings of the inspector
general's two-week review in November. Pratt stressed the audit
focused on the company's quality management process and said
none of the problems affected the performance of the engines, or
the safety and capability of the aircraft.
The company said it had implemented plans to correct 60
percent of the issues raised and would complete all but one by
July. The final issue would be addressed by year-end, it said.
The inspector general's office also faulted the Pentagon's
F-35 joint program office and Defense Contract Management Agency
for insufficient oversight, citing systemic problems in the
areas of program management oversight, safety compliance, risk
and supplier management, and software quality management.
The Pentagon's F-35 office said it disagreed with three of
six findings in the report and warned that increasing oversight
of software and other items would add time and costs.
Given the large number of issues identified, the report said
the F-35 joint program office should expect growing rates of
quality problems, which may affect engine performance, schedule,
and cost.
