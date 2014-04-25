April 25 United Technologies Corp said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation regarding sales of the company's jet engines in China by a non-employee sales representative.

United Tech, which also makes elevators and climate control systems, said the regulator issued a subpoena seeking documents related to disclosures of sales of its Pratt & Whitney engines and International Aero Engines.

The SEC probe follows United Tech's internal investigation into the matter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (r.reuters.com/rav78v) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)