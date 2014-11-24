BRIEF-Ionis enters into collaboration with Ribo to advance RNA-targeted therapeutics in China
* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china
Nov 24 United Technologies Corp, the maker of elevators and air conditioners, said Chairman and Chief Executive Louis Chenevert would retire immediately.
Gregory Hayes, senior vice-president and chief financial officer, was elected as president, CEO and a director, United Technologies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china
* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. Announces 270 million ton pentland resource acquisition by Australian Future Energy