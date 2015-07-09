July 9 As United Technologies Corp nears
a decision on how it will divest its Sikorsky helicopter
division, the U.S. conglomerate faces challenges to its
financial outlook that may limit the lift to its stock in the
near term.
UTC shares have declined 5 percent this year, hurt by the
global economic jitters that have spooked shareholders of many
multinational manufacturers, investors and analysts said on
Thursday. Stock market upheaval in China and stalled sales at
some of its businesses also darken the horizon.
"As long as there's economic weakness outside the U.S.,
which doesn't seem to be lifting anytime soon, it's going to be
one of those stocks that suffers," said Keith Davis, principal
at investment management firm Farr, Miller & Washington, which
holds about 250,000 UTC shares.
UTC has twice trimmed its 2015 profit forecast this year,
and recently signaled further pressure. In an analyst meeting
last month, it pointed to weak equipment order trends at its
Otis elevators business, which accounts for about one-fourth of
its operating profit and is dependent on China.
Since then, the Chinese stock market rout has heightened
concern about the country's economy. China has been expected to
account for about two-thirds of all new elevator sales this
year, analysts at William Blair said this week.
Also, UTC said last month its UTAS aircraft components and
systems unit would not hit sales growth targets in the
commercial aftermarket business.
"It's hard to see a real catalyst" for the stock, said Chip
Pettengill, portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment
Counsel, which holds more than 520,000 shares. "The stock is
probably going to be stuck for a while."
Following UTC's June announcement that it would split off
Sikorsky, Reuters reported on Wednesday that Lockheed Martin
Corp and Textron Inc have emerged as final
contenders to buy it, with a decision possible by month's end.
UTC, however, could decide instead to spin Sikorsky off.
While a strong sale price might boost the stock, benefits
from the divestment are now largely incorporated into the
shares, Pettengill said.
New Chief Executive Greg Hayes, who was elevated to his post
in November and subsequently initiated the Sikorsky strategic
review, has said he is interested in large acquisitions but that
expensive valuations have undercut his desires.
How the company decides to use its cash "continues to be a
focus of investors," said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Peter Arment.
Pettengill advocates using some to buy back shares. "I would
think the market would perceive that favorably," he said.
