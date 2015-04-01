EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 1 Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney is doubling down on gathering and analyzing data to predict and prevent problems from occurring as the company is primed to become more broadly responsible for managing its engine fleet.

Executives with the United Technologies Corp unit said on Wednesday that a convergence of Pratt's business environment with technology advances is paving the way for the expansion into so-called Big Data.

Commercial jet engine makers tend to make little money in the upfront sale of their products, reaping the benefits when the engines require repairs or overhauls.

Pratt has been shifting its model toward long-term service agreements and away from "transactional" repairs and maintenance. About 80 percent of customers choosing its new geared turbofan engines signed up for such fleet management agreements, in which Pratt manages maintenance and logistics, said Matthew Bromberg, president of aftermarket at Pratt.

"We are the ones that are going to be using this data to optimize engine operation, engine performance and engine maintenance," Bromberg said during a media event hosted by the engine maker.

Pratt has 14 data projects in the works, including one for its PW4000 engine, which powers widebody aircraft, said Lynn Fraga, Pratt's analytics manager for engine services.

In an example of its increasing investment, Bromberg said that Pratt currently captures 100 data parameters per engine. But the geared turbofan has 5,000 parameters, and Pratt wants to capture every one, Bromberg said.

To accelerate its efforts, the engine maker is teaming up with IBM Corp, which on Tuesday unveiled a broader $3 billion investment into data analytics for businesses.

Industrial manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to improve the efficiency of their products and manufacturing floors by embedding sensors into them to feed back data.

Separately, Pratt said its engine that will be delivered later this year to Bombardier for the Canadian company's new CSeries jet will be the first to include parts built using additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.

The technology will be used to produce a compressor airfoil and a ring bracket for the engines. Bombardier is pushing to bring the CSeries, which is years behind schedule, into service. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)