EAST HARTFORD, Conn. May 20 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Tuesday that it had signed more than $10 billion in long-term supply agreements in the past year as it prepares for an increase in commercial and military production.

The agreements with more than 90 suppliers include parts for Pratt's new geared turbofan engine, which is helping revitalize the company's business providing engines to commercial jets.

The company made the announcement during a media event in its home base in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)