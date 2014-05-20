EAST HARTFORD, Conn. May 20 Engine maker Pratt
& Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on
Tuesday that it had signed more than $10 billion in long-term
supply agreements in the past year as it prepares for an
increase in commercial and military production.
The agreements with more than 90 suppliers include parts for
Pratt's new geared turbofan engine, which is helping revitalize
the company's business providing engines to commercial jets.
The company made the announcement during a media event in
its home base in East Hartford, Connecticut.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)