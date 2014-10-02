Oct 2 United Technologies Corp's Pratt &
Whitney unit on Thursday named a new president of its commercial
engines division in the midst of a crucial launch of a new
engine for commercial jets.
Pratt appointed Gregory Gernhardt as president of Pratt &
Whitney Commercial Engines, effective immediately. He replaces
David Brantner, who "has decided to depart the company," Pratt
said in a statement.
Pratt's new geared turbofan is helping revitalize its
commercial engine business. The engine is offered on Airbus'
A320neo narrow-body plane, which had its maiden flight
last week, and other new regional jets.
Pratt has invested $1 billion developing the engine.
