By Lewis Krauskopf

Oct 2 United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit on Thursday named a new head of its commercial engines division in the midst of a crucial launch of a commercial jet engine.

Pratt appointed Gregory Gernhardt as president of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, effective immediately. He replaces David Brantner, who was named to the commercial engine leadership post in June 2013.

Brantner "has decided to depart the company," Pratt said in a statement. Industry sources who declined to be named said Brantner is leaving voluntarily for a senior position at another aerospace company and had not been pushed out.

Pratt's new geared turbofan, or GTF, is helping revitalize its commercial engine business. The engine is offered on Airbus' A320neo narrow-body plane, which had its maiden flight last week, and other new jets. Pratt has invested $1 billion developing the engine, which has more than 6,000 orders and commitments.

Gernhardt, 49, previously was responsible for the engine's A320neo program, seen as the GTF's most important program.

In a statement, Pratt President Paul Adams said Gernhardt was "well prepared" for his new role and brings "demonstrated leadership capabilities honed during 25 years of engine experience in engineering, program management, sales and customer service."

Given the large backlog of orders, one issue Pratt could face is whether it can ramp up production quickly and smoothly, analysts have said. Aside from the GTF, Pratt is a major military contractor and provides the engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's largest-ever arms program.

On the A320neo, Pratt's GTF is competing with the LEAP engine from CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and France's Safran. Both engines promise significant fuel savings over older models, and Airbus buyers can choose the Pratt or CFM engine.

Another version of the GTF is being used to power Bombardier's CSeries aircraft. The Bombardier plane suffered an on-ground engine failure in May, but test flights resumed last month.

Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the Teal Group, said it was notable that the leadership change happened after the first A320neo flight and the resumption of flying for the CSeries, and it was not something that should alarm customers.

"If you were going to make a career move, you'd wait until you checked two boxes like this," Aboulafia said. "I don't think there's any overhang from this."

United Tech shares closed down 0.6 percent at $103.24 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Gunna Dickson)