Sept 10 United Technologies Corp said it is reorganizing its business by operating its Otis elevator and climate, controls and security divisions as stand-alone units.

The company named Philippe Delpech as president of the Otis business.

Robert McDonough was named the president of the climate, controls and security business, which includes brands such as Carrier air conditioners and Chubb security systems. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)