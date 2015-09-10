BRIEF-Asta Funding signs assignment agreement
* Asta Funding says on april 28, unit entered into assignment agreement by and among unit and an unrelated third party - sec filing
Sept 10 United Technologies Corp said it is reorganizing its business by operating its Otis elevator and climate, controls and security divisions as stand-alone units.
The company named Philippe Delpech as president of the Otis business.
Robert McDonough was named the president of the climate, controls and security business, which includes brands such as Carrier air conditioners and Chubb security systems. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Pinetree Capital Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017