UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Jan 26 United Technologies Corp said on Monday that quarterly earnings edged up, helped by higher profit at its aerospace businesses, but the U.S. conglomerate cut its full-year outlook because of a negative impact of the stronger dollar.
The diversified manufacturer said fourth-quarter net income rose 0.7 percent to $1.47 billion. Earnings of $1.62 per share matched the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected 2015 earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.05 per share, down from its prior range of $7.00 to $7.20.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.