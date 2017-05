July 21 United Technologies Corp, which agreed on Monday to sell its Sikorsky helicopter business, cut its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday as it warned of pressures in its aerospace systems and Otis elevators businesses.

The U.S conglomerate said that second-quarter net income fell to $1.54 billion, or $1.73 per share, from $1.68 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)