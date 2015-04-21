April 21 United Technologies Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains in its unit selling climate control and security systems for buildings.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate said first-quarter net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.58 per share, compared to $1.21 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York)