NEW YORK, March 12 United Technologies Corp's
chief executive officer said on Thursday that a sale of
its Sikorsky helicopter unit would be "very hard" due to the
heavy tax liability that would come with such a disposition.
United Technologies said on Wednesday it is exploring
alternatives for Sikorsky, including a potential spinoff. Any
buyer is expected to face significant taxes, because the value
of Sikorsky has appreciated so much since it became part of
United Tech in 1929.
"I think a sale would be very hard just because of the very
low tax basis," United Tech CEO Greg Hayes told reporters after
the company held a presentation for Wall Street in New York.
