By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, March 12 United Technologies Corp's
chief executive officer said on Thursday that a sale of
its Sikorsky helicopter unit would be "very hard" due to the
heavy tax liability that would come with such a disposition.
United Technologies said on Wednesday it is exploring
alternatives for Sikorsky, including a potential spinoff. Any
buyer is expected to face significant taxes, because the value
of Sikorsky has appreciated so much since it became part of
United Tech in 1929.
"I think a sale would be very hard just because of the very
low tax basis," United Tech CEO Greg Hayes told reporters after
the company held a presentation for Wall Street in New York.
The CEO's comments echoed the expectations of analysts, who
have deemed a sale less likely.
Hayes said in the past couple of months he "did talk to
people about a potential acquisition. But I explained very
clearly to them that it would be difficult to make any type of a
sale work."
"As we had those discussions, it became clear that very few
people would probably step up and do it," he added.
Previously the company's finance chief, Hayes in November
replaced prior CEO Louis Chenevert, who considered Sikorsky to
be an "iconic asset," Hayes said.
While Hayes said he did not disagree with that, he said the
fact that Sikorsky had slower growth prospects, lower margins
and was primarily a military contractor means, as an independent
company, "it will attract a type of investor different than
those that are looking for higher-growth commercial businesses."
