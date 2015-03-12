March 12 United Technologies Corp's
Sikorsky helicopter unit could be acquired by another big
defense company, but the potential for a big tax bill means the
maker of Black Hawk helicopters will more likely be spun off
into a standalone company, analysts said.
UTC shares were up 1.9 percent on Thursday as company
executives were scheduled to discuss alternatives for Sikorsky,
including a split-off, at an investor day.
Potential buyers include Boeing Co, Textron Inc
, Airbus and BAE Systems and even
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Lockheed does not build helicopters but works closely with
Sikorsky on outfitting and servicing MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters
for the U.S. Navy.
Chief Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall told UTC that the
Defense Department would not object to a spinoff, a source told
Reuters.
A former defense official said the Pentagon would probably
insist that Sikorsky was well capitalized to ensure its
survival.
U.S. weapons makers could object to a combination of
Sikorsky and Boeing, which makes Apache and Chinook helicopters
for the Army, the former defense official said.
But the Pentagon might view the situation differently since
the existing Boeing and Sikorsky helicopter programs are
beginning to wind down. The two companies have teamed up to
compete to build a replacement for the Black Hawk and Apache
helicopters.
UTC has not ruled out a sale, but a buyer could face
significant taxes since the value of Sikorsky has increased so
much since the company acquired it in 1929, analysts said.
"The tax bill would be very punitive," said Sterne Agee
analyst Peter Arment. "You'd have to have a premium well above
to cover that liability."
Analysts put Sikorsky's value at $7 billion to $10 billion.
The unit posted a profit of $219 million last year on sales of
$7.5 billion. UTC reported revenue of $65 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch senior research analyst Ron
Epstein said the high tax bill would be less of an issue if
Sikorsky was a standalone company for two years. However, a
buyer could act now to avoid paying a higher price once the
company begins trading on its own, he said.
UTC's decision to consider spinning off Sikorsky follows
similar moves in the defense industry in recent years. Northrop
Grumman spun off its Huntington Ingalls Industries
shipbuilding unit, and ITT Corp spun off Exelis
, which Harris Corp is now buying.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Andrea Shalal in
Washington; Editing by Joseph B. White and Lisa Von Ahn)