Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
WASHINGTON, June 2 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said it would cut 1,400 jobs over the next 12 months and consolidate facilities due to a drop in production volumes and lower investment in offshore oil projects.
Sikorsky spokesman Paul Jackson confirmed the news of the job cuts, which were notified to workers and the company's union earlier Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
LONDON, May 3 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.