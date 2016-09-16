NEW YORK, Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's chief executive said on Friday that the company has a buildup in inventory of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and that hitting its cash flow targets in 2016 "depends on getting engines out the door."

Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes' comments come after Bombardier Inc earlier this month cut its forecast for deliveries of CSeries aircraft because of delays in getting Pratt engines. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)