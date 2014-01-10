Jan 10 United Airlines has a computer
system glitch that displaced pilots and resulted in flight
cancellations, according to a published report on Friday.
Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the
system glitch in United's computer system contributed to the
cancellation of about 1,500 flights as the carrier was facing
challenges with cold weather.
The report said five United workers, who were not authorized
to comment publicly, said the airline lost track of hundreds of
pilots since Dec. 30, as the computer system wrongly reported
which pilots would control which flights.
When asked by Reuters if United had a computer glitch, one
person with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity,
said the carrier may have been scrambling to fix information
technology issues.
United spokesperson Dave Messing denied that United lost
track of its pilots, putting the glitch down to last-minute
scheduling the airline had to take up due to the cold weather.
"Some pilots were out of position relative to their expected
schedule and needed reassignment, but that is not unusual in a
severe weather event that hits multiple hubs," he said.
The Chicago-based carrier has struggled to consolidate
itself nearly three years after the merger of UAL Corp and
Continental Airlines. It has been working to win back customers
after it faced severe service-related and operational problems
last year.
Shares of United Continental rose 2.9 percent to $45.08 on
Friday. Earlier this week, the carrier reported revenue gains
for the month of December that had sent its shares up 7 percent
on Thursday.