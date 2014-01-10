CHICAGO Jan 10 United Airlines said a
computer problem tangled its operations in recent days,
responding to a report that the glitch contributed to 1,500
flight cancellations since Jan. 1, the day after a new computer
system went into use and that the airline lost track of some
pilots.
United spokesperson Dave Messing denied that United lost
track of its pilots, putting the glitch down to last-minute
scheduling the airline had to take up due to the cold weather.
He said United was rolling out a new scheduling system meant
to get legacy United and Continental pilots on the same
platform. The system went into effect on Dec. 30, when severe
weather hit and disrupted schedules of pilots as they were
flying.
"Some pilots were out of position relative to their expected
schedule and needed reassignment, but that is not unusual in a
severe weather event that hits multiple hubs," he said.
Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the
system glitch in United's computer system contributed to the
cancellations as the carrier was facing challenges with cold
weather.
The Bloomberg report said five United workers, who were not
authorized to comment publicly, said the airline lost track of
hundreds of pilots since Dec. 30, as the computer system wrongly
reported which pilots would control which flights.
Chicago-based United has struggled to consolidate its
operations nearly three years after the merger of UAL Corp and
Continental Airlines. It has been working to win back customers
after it faced severe service-related and operational problems
last year.
Shares of United Continental rose 2.9 percent to $45.08 on
Friday. Earlier this week, the carrier reported revenue gains
for the month of December that had sent its shares up 7 percent
on Thursday.